Liquid Alchemy wins honors for beverage offerings

Liquid Alchemy Beverages, Delaware’s meadery was honored last month for its beverage offerings.

The Great American International Wine Competition, which benefits the Raise a Glass Foundation, was held in April and included judges who were Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, sommeliers, educators, enologists and wine makers.

There were over 1,000 entries from 200-plus wineries representing 12 countries and 26 states. Liquid Alchemy Beverages was awarded a Silver Medal for their 04 Mead (honey wine). 04 is a blend of orange blossom honey, fresh mandarin, tangerine and blood oranges.

The April 2017 Mead Free or Die Competition, which benefits the Honey and Pollination Center at the Robert Mondavi Institute, is a yearly competition held in New Hampshire.

Liquid Alchemy Beverages won second place for Best of Show with 04 Mead, and 04 won a gold medal in the melomel (fruit) category.

Liquid Alchemy’s Currant-Lee (a Zante English currant mead) also won a gold medal. Pucker-Up-Baby mead won a silver medal and Black-302 mead (made with local Hockessin Delaware blackberries, black raisin and black currant) won a bronze medal.

In other news, owners Terri Sorantino and Jeffrey Cheskin, along with cider maker Ryan Rice, are looking forward to releasing a raspberry-Meyer lemon mead and a caramelized pineapple cider next month.

Liquid Alchemy is based near Wilmington and offers tastings and tours, Friday through Sunday and on other days by appointment. Click here for further information.