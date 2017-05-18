Letter to State Chamber members seeks support for Prosperity Partnership

Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to Delaware State Chamber of Commerce members:

We are writing to ask for your support for a bold, cutting-edge initiative designed to establish a new way for Delaware to attract, grow and retain companies, to create jobs, to build a strong and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to assist private employers in recruiting and developing talent.

This innovative approach to economic development – called the Delaware Prosperity Partnership – has the complete support of the undersigned. It includes Governor John Carney, who signed Executive Order #1 creating a Working Group to develop the initial framework for this public-private partnership model of governance, the Delaware Business Roundtable and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. In addition, many other business organizations and academic institutions statewide have expressed support for this unique opportunity.

We are working on two fronts to make the Delaware Prosperity Partnership a reality. First, at the State level to gain support for this new approach to economic development, and second in the private sector, where we plan to raise $1million for each of the next three years to provide ample resources for the launch of this new approach.

Linked below is a prospectus explaining how the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will undertake significant responsibility within the state and bring collaboration and cooperation to the public and private sectors as we seek to make Delaware more competitive in attracting jobs, talent and investment.

This initiative will bring together the resources, commitment and energy of both the public and private sectors. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership will be able to tap the expertise and resources of the private sector. It will include the traditional public sector entities such as state and local economic development organizations while involving business, academic and nonprofit leaders. It will represent a genuine “Team Delaware” approach to economic development.

As you know, Delaware’s economy has undergone a substantial change over the last quarter century. Many of the traditional pillars of the state – whether cars or chemicals – are no longer the significant job generators they once were. If adequately funded and successfully executed, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership has the power to be transformative for Delaware. Employers will have access to a broader and deeper pool of talent to drive innovation. Delaware will become a destination for entrepreneurs and innovators. State finances will be strengthened and the tax base expanded. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership can become a leader in the state and in the broader region by expanding the Delaware brand, invigorating business growth and acting as a talent magnet. Please review the prospectus by clicking here to learn more about this exciting new initiative. We will be following up directly with you to determine your interest in providing financial support to launch the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

If you have any questions, please contact Bob Perkins, Executive Director, Delaware Business Roundtable at rwperkins16@aol.com or Rich Heffron, President, Delaware State Chamber of Commerce at rheffron@dscc.com

Delaware needs your help. We hope you will join us in this important effort.

The Letter was signed by Gov. John Carney, Terry Murphy, chairman of the Delaware Business Roundtable andChip Rossi, chairman of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.