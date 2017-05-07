Lavenberg Medical offers implanted lens option

Patients in northern Delaware and Cecil County, MD with cataracts, presbyopia, and astigmatism now can choose TECNIS Symfony lenses to experience high-quality continuous vision.

Symfony lenses have been recently approved. The lenses are implanted following cataract surgery, making other eyewear unnecessary, according to the Lavenburg Medical Group.

Symfony lenses offer high-quality continuous vision to patients, allowing them to see near, intermediate, and far distances clearly without the need for glasses.

“There is little doubt that patients see clearer with Symfony lenses. We offer our patients these technologically advanced lenses to improve their vision and address serious eye conditions. Those with presbyopia and who have undergone cataract surgery will greatly benefit from the recently approved Symfony lenses,” said Douglas J. Lavenburg, MD. “Patients want to continue to enjoy hobbies and an active lifestyle during the day and night, without having to worry about halos or glare. Symfony lenses are inserted during surgery and reduce the need for additional eyewear. These lenses are an important addition to IOL options and address a number of important vision concerns. Our staff welcomes questions about the advanced Symfony lenses.”

Lavenburg Medical Group has offices in Newark and Elkton, MD. Further information is available at http://delmarvisionandcosmetic.com/.