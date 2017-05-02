Italian steakhouse slated to replace Mile High in Glen Mills

The former Mile High Steak and Seafood restaurant in Glen Mills, PA will have a new occupant.

Social media posts and a newsletter sent to former Mile High customers indicate that the Bardolino Italian Steakhouse and Seafood, will open in the early summer at the strip center site in the shopping hot spot near Route 202 and Route 1.

The owner is listed as Jack Mavraj as chef-owner, with David Robinson serving as chef. Robinson is the former chef of Mile High. Mavraj has been listed as an owner of La Vernona, a northern Italian restaurant in Kennett Square.

Advertisement

According to the post, Mavraj and Robinson will “blend their culinary expertise and create a unique blend of a high-end steakhouse with an Italian flare. We will have a vast selection of wines offered to pair with the best steaks and pasta available. Bardolinos will offer superior hospitality in a high energy atmosphere housed in an attractive classic decor.”

Mile High closed last year after the owner cited a number of problems.

It was not immediately known if the new restaurant will honor all or a portion of the two for one gift cards that were a key part of the marketing strategy of Mile High.

A message to the restaurant was not immediately returned.