Iron Hill Brewery heading to Rehoboth Beach

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will open a location in summer 2018at 19791 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, near the Tanger Outlets.

This will be the third Delaware location for the Wilmington-based company, and their 14thplanned location on the East Coast. The company earlier announced a Center City Philadelphia location.

FoundersKevin Finn,Mark EdelsonandKevin Davies opened their original brewery and restaurant on Main Street in Newark in 1996 and for many years have added one location per year.

The founders have stayed with their strategy of chef-driven restaurant offerings, while brewing beer and having a chief brewer at each location While, the beer menu has its mainstays, each chief brewer comes out with other types of beer unique to that location.

A 2016 equity investment from A&M Capital Opportunities positioned Iron Hill to continue their plan for more locations in the region.

Iron Hil has been a long-time player in the brewing boom in Delaware, with the company now moving into the home territory of Dogfish Head, a large nationally know craft brewer that got its start at about the same time as Iron Hill. Dogfish Head also has restaurants in Rehoboth.

The brewing boom led the State Tourism Office to offer theVisit Delaware Beer, Wine and Spirits Trailin 2010. Iron Hill Rehoboth Beach will join Dogfish Head and six other breweries operating in southern Delaware.

“As we continue to grow, we also wanted to deepen our commitment to our Delaware roots,” says President and co-founder Finn. “Our guests have long asked for us to open a location at the beach, and we are excited to join the thriving restaurant and brewing community in Rehoboth.”

Iron Hill has undertaken charitable endeavors in the communities they serve, especially in Wilmington and Newark.

Since 2005, the company has donated more than $260,000 to CureSearch for Children’s Cancer throughout the region, helped raise over $230,000 to support efforts of the Food Bank of Delaware in the past three years and given back over $70,000 in additional support to various charitable partners across Delaware alone over the past decade, including: Water is Life Kenya, UDance, Grand Opera House and Variety – The Children’s Charity.

Iron Hill is named after a Newark landmark that was near the site of a Revolutionary War battle. As its name indicates, iron was mined for a time at the area.

The company’s 20-year consecutive winning streak at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) includes 45 total medals and is the longest by a craft brewery in the festival’s history.

“We are excited to have one of the best restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic region join Coastal Station,” said developerTodd Bariglio, who will begin construction on Coastal Station in June. “Coastal Station will be Delaware’s most premier real estate development and we couldn’t have asked for a better tenant than Iron Hill.”