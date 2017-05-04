Ice Cream Festival returns on June 24-25

The New Castle County Ice Cream Festival returns to New Castle County’s Rockwood Park on June 24-25 with ice creams, foods, live music and activities.

The New Castle County Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park, which has drawn as many as 10,000 guests in a single day, will offer one free kids ice cream cone for all children under 12 accompanied by an adult, courtesy of Hy-Point Farms.

The festival will again feature live music on two stages, a children’s area filled with rides, animals, games and entertainment, and a diverse selection of artists, crafters and local businesses displaying their products and services.

The event, hosted by the New Castle County government, will have a new partner this year. Radio station WJBR 99.5 FM/Beasley Media Group, will join with Barry’s Events, now in its sixth year as the festival’s producer.

Ice cream vendors at the event, named one of the nation’s top ten food festivals by USA Today in 2014, will be scooping and serving cones, cups, sundaes, sandwiches and bars of the nation’s favorite dessert.

Regional athletes and celebrities are expected to appear at the event, including Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, a Wilmington native.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. Free shuttle bus service will be provided between Rockwood and parking lots at Merchants Square, Mount Pleasant High School and the Rockwood Office Park. The festival is dog-friendly. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome at the festival and on our shuttle buses.

Updated information on festival performances and participants will be posted at rockwoodicecream.com

Barry’s Events, founded by Wilmington entrepreneur Barry Schlecker, produces the New Castle County Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood in June, Hockessin Fourth of July celebration, the Brandywine Festival of the Arts in September, a Taste of the Holidays in December, and other special events throughout the year.