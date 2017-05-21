(Video) Health Information Network announces consumer programs



The Delaware Health Information Network(DHIN) has announced a new consumer programthat includes telemedicine and other services.

Through new tools andinformation, the program will offer patients access to their medicalinformation, as reported to DHIN, and shared between their medical providers.

“When you provide transparency, you reduce the stress people feel when making healthcare decisions,” said Randy Farmer, DHIN’s chief operating officer. “Our goal with this consumer-facing program is to bring patients closer to theirhealthinformation.

“Ultimately,” he continued, “this is at the core of our mission to facilitate better healthcare by improving communication and access toinformation. We want to make people aware of who we are and where we fit into the overarching healthcare landscape all the way down to their own personal plan of care.”

The program, which is supported by an advertising and educational campaign, offers three consumer-based tools that can connect Delawareans with their personal health careinformation across a variety of platforms.

The HealthCheck Alert app will send a secure text message to advise a subscriber of several items: that a medical result has been delivered to his or her doctor; that a medical professional has accessed the patient’s medical record; or that the subscriber has been admitted to the emergency room or hospital.

This free service will offer greater transparency of a patient’s healthcareinformationand may help to accelerate the identification of potentially fraudulent activity and abuse ofhealthinsuranceinformation. It also helps improve care through better communication around patient care plans, a release stated.

“Let’s say you receive a secure text withinformationabout your lab results being ready, but you haven’t had lab work done,” Stacey Haddock Schiller, DHIN’s director of marketing said. “You and your medical practitioner can immediately identify and prevent another individual’shealthinformationfrom affecting your personal plan of care down the road.”

DHIN also promotes access to telemedicine service through MDLive.This online service provides around-the-clock access to a Delaware board-certified physician, whether at home, the office or on the go.

Doctors speak with patients by phone or video chat to diagnose non-emergency medical conditions and prescribe treatment, as appropriate. The service is available for $14.95 a month for an individual or $17.95 per month for a family – less than the cost of an emergency room copay, in many cases.

Health Check Connect is the cornerstone of DHIN’s consumer efforts. The personalhealthrecord (PHR) will help consumers access the sameinformationthat their medical caregivers see.

Personalhealthinformationreported into DHIN’s Community Health Record – test results, doctors’ notes and imaging studies, for example – will be made available through a secure portal for a patient to see and to add to with prescriptioninformation, vital statistics and data from personalhealthtrackers.

The PHR will be interactive: it can help patients chart their progress towards reachinghealthgoals, allow for the secure exchange of messages with health care providers and provide a dashboard for at-a-glance health profiles.

Consumers can learn more about and soon register for any or all three products at DHIN’s new consumer-oriented website,www.DHIN24seven.org.

To introduce consumers to DHIN and its patient-facing tools, the organization launched an integrated marketing campaign earlier this spring.

To showcase how DHIN creates better access to personalhealthinformationand patient engagement with healthcare professionals, a comprehensive advertising campaign consisting of television, radio, outdoor, print and digital advertising runs in all three counties.

The campaign, designed bya.s.a.p.r. Integrated Marketing, directs consumers to a new website,www.dhin24seven.org, which offers white board videos that explain how DHIN and its products work. It also further integrates DHIN’s accounts on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, managed in conjunction withFour Dog Creative.

“The campaign is designed to bring complex and important topics in healthcare straight to consumers, giving them access to their records and promote understanding of how theirinformationmoves,” said Schiller. “The bright illustrations work to cut through the clutter and noise so that people are better informed. It’s all about empowerment.”