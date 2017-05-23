Habitat for Humanity New Castle marks 30th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County held a 30th anniversary breakfast on Thursday, with Philadelphia Eagles great Brian Dawkins keynote speaker for the event.

Since its inception in 1986, HFHNCC has partnered with over 300 low-income families throughout New Castle County.

By partnering with families that earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income ($24,090 – $48,180 for a family of four), Habitat maintains the lowest income criteria of any nonprofit affordable housing in the state’s most populated county.

One of those highlighted was La’Kesha Ashe, a current homeowner who highlighted her struggle with homelessness and the transformation that has occurred since her acceptance into the homeownership program.

“We are proud to celebrate 30 years of partnering with new homeowner families, dedicated volunteers, and generous donors from all walks of life,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer of HFHNCC. “Thanks to all of their collective efforts, we have been able to help homeowner children improve their education, create safer neighborhoods, and empower families and communities to become the persons and places that God intends.”

Sponsors were M &T Bank, Delmarva Power, The Wilmington Blue Rocks, Comenity, Corrado Construction, Stephano Slack LLC, Delaware Valley Development Co./Architectural Alliance, Nuss Family, Coventry Printing, Harvey Hanna & Associates, and Highmark.

HHFHNCC homes are built by more than 3,500 volunteers. For more information about HFHNCC’s 30thAnniversary Breakfast Celebration, ways to volunteer, or how to donate, contact Troy Nuss attnuss@habitatncc.orgor 302.584.3221.