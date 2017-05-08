Group presses for Senate vote on Transperfect sale bill

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware has dropped mailpieces to the districts of Senate Elections and Government Affairs Committee members.

The mailers dispute the order to sell New York-based TransPerfect by the Court of Chancery.

Accordingto a release, residents responded with daily emails and calls to their respective senators with a message of concern over the court’s unprecedented decision.

The group is asking the Elections and Government Affairs Committee to bring the TransPerfect bill, SB53, to a full Senate vote.

The mail piece is a part of a larger campaign that included TV, digital, print and radio ads.

“We know that residents are worried about people losing their jobs, the impact that has on Delaware’s economy, and the message this case sends to prospective businesses,” said Chris Coffey, campaign manager for the group. “We have provided residents the opportunity to make their voices heard, and they have responded with tremendous support for SB53.”

The campaign continues its efforts leading up to the Elections and Government Affairs Committee hearing on May 10.

“SB53 is an important bill for Delaware’s economy,” said Senator Colin Bonini, sponsor of Senate Bill 53. “As lawmakers, we should be creating a stable environment for businesses to prosper and bring jobs to hard-working Delaware residents.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as Delaware residents, business executives and others, the release stated.

The legislation seeks a cooling off period in lieu of a sale.