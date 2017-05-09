Greenhill Pharmacy opens 2nd store in Wilmington

Greenhill Pharmacy opened its second Wilmington location on Market Street.

The pharmacy is located at 824 N Market St, Suite 103.

Greenhill Pharmacy is owned by Jay Patel and Joshua Kim. The original Greenhill Pharmacy location was opened November 2015 at the intersection of West Fourth St & Greenhill Ave.

Both pharmacies will provide a one-stop shop for prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, medical supplies, and home health care products.

“We are here to reestablish the link of the pharmacy and pharmacist in the healthcare continuum.” saysKim.

Greenhill Pharmacy provides primary health care services including: assistance with Medicare and Medicaid claims, advice on Medicare and Medicaid changes, professional advice on natural product alternatives and homebound patient prescription services, a release stated.

In addition to filling prescriptions, the pharmacies will offer competitive price matching on medication and refill reminders.Both pharmacies accept most insurance plans and can bill Medicare for diabetic and asthma supplies.

The downtown store will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.