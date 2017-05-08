Grants available to nonprofits for housing for homeless, disabled

Nonprofit organizations wanting to develop permanent supportive housing for the homeless or persons with disabilities can now apply for $1 million in federal funding through the Delaware State Housing Authority, DSHA Director Anas Ben Addi announced.

Projects, which may include new construction or rehabilitation, should serve people who are homeless; who are homeless and experience mental health or substance abuse issues; or who have disabilities, particularly at high risk of homelessness or institutionalization. They must provide long-term permanent housing with supportive services, allowing residents to live as independently as possible.

“Delaware has made great strides in fighting homelessness and supporting people with disabilities, but we can and must do more,” Ben Addi said. “We are aiming to support our nonprofit partners in expanding housing opportunities and helping Delawareans in need. These projects will create long-term, supportive housing that is greatly needed.”

The loan funding comes from both the National Housing Trust Fund ($600,000) and the HOME Investments Partnership Program ($400,000), both federal funds administered by DSHA.

The National Housing Trust Fund is a new affordable housing program for extremely low-income and very low-income households, funded by loan assessments from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and complete an application available at destatehousing.com. Applications are due by 4 p.m. June 16.