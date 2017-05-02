Governor signs bill that OKs prize-linked savings account

Gov. John Carney signedHouse Bill 31, making Delaware the 15th state to launch a prize-linked savings program to encourage Delawareans, especially low-income and first-time savers, to make regular deposits into their accounts.

Delaware also became the 22nd state to enact legislation allowing financial institutions to participate in such programs.

House Bill 31 was sponsored by Rep. Sean Matthews and Sen. Bryan Townsend, along with Rep. Helene Keeley and Sen. Cathy Cloutier.

Under the legislation, savers will start out with a small deposit into a savings account. Each time they add to it, their chances to win one of many cash prizes increases. With each deposit, account holders will be entered into the pool to win — similar to buying a ticket for a raffle. The chance of winning rises as the number of deposits increases. The bill clarifies that such programs do not constitute prohibited gambling or lottery practices.

Advertisement

The bill signing was held at Del-One Federal Credit Union in Dover, which will be the first financial institution in Delaware to launch a prize-linked savings program throughout its 10 branches.

“House Bill 31 offers a unique way to encourage Delawareans to increase their savings and to do it on a regular basis,” said Carney. “Without a sufficient savings emergency fund, many Delawareans across all income levels come up, on average, $1,800 short when faced with a large, unexpected expense. A prize-linked savings program is a great way to save and possibly get rewarded with a cash prize for doing so.”

“We are thrilled to offer this enticing savings program to all Delawareans and to join our colleagues across the country who have done so much to boost savings rates in their communities,” saidDion Williams, Del-One CEO. The program is currently in development, and the opening date will be announced on Del-One’s website,www.del-one.org.

In Michigan where the program started in 2009, 60,000 people have saved over $140 million with an average account balance of $2,000.

$tand By Me, a statewide financial empowerment partnership administered by the Department of Health and Social Services and United Way of Delaware, is supporting this effort as part of its work to increase financial well-being for all Delawareans.Michelle Taylor, president and chief executive officer of United Way, said the program will offer an added incentive for Delawareans to build their savings.

“We all need a financial cushion to help us weather the unexpected demands of life,” saidTaylor. “This prize-linked savings program will make it easier, and potentially more rewarding for people to build that nest egg.”

$tand By Me customers Shameka and Jarad Spencer recently have started to save more each month to support their goal of homeownership.