GeoSwap, State Parks roll out mobile application

The Delaware Tourism Office and State Parks announced their new partnership with GeoSwap, a location-based mobile application.

GeoSwap was founded by students in the University of Delaware Horn Program in Entrepreneurship. It is a smartphone app that encourages users to share their experiences and to navigate those users to attend events and activities.

The partnership adds geo pins branded with Visit Delaware and State Parks logos to the app. This will help visitors and residents identify locations and events.

“This is a great example of higher education, a small business and state government working together,” said Gov. John Carney. “The partnership shows how innovation drives tourism in the state and how entrepreneurship plays an essential role in the new economy in Delaware.”

“The tourism landscape is constantly changing, which means the Delaware Tourism Office is always looking for innovative ways to reach consumers,” said Linda Parkowski, Delaware Tourism Director. “UD Horn Entrepreneurship has put ideas at DTO’s fingertips, including GeoSwap, which will further share Delaware’s endless discoveries with visitors and residents.”

Jason Bamford, Jordan Gonzalez and Keith Doggett came up with the idea for GeoSwap in the dorms at UD more than two years ago. The app will help people escape so-called FOMO (fear of missing out) by making sure they are aware if something great is happening right by them, a release stated.

“High-quality, reliable information is essential to making GeoSwap worthwhile for its users,” Bamford said. “By partnering with Visit Delaware and State Parks, we can ensure that here in the state. We have worked to create a viable product, and it’s very gratifying to have these state agencies get behind us and show their support in this way.”

Two weeks ago GeoSwap came in first place at Hen Hatch and was awarded $21,000 in prize money. GeoSwap was also a finalist last month at e- Fest, a celebration of student entrepreneurship hosted by the founder of Best Buy.

“The efforts of these young entrepreneurs are truly impressive,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware. “As Delaware Labor Secretary and now as a member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, I’ve seen how educational opportunities, like the ones provided at UD, can enable students to succeed in a competitive economy.”

“I continue to be impressed by the successes of our students in the Horn Program in Entrepreneurship, and GeoSwap is another example of how our students’ work is beneficial,” said UD Provost Domenico Grasso. “We emphasize the importance of community engagement and innovative thinking with all of our students, and this latest partnership with the state is part of that continuing effort.”

Information from Visit Delaware and State Parks is available on GeoSwap now. The app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.