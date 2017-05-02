Florida company to help state track medical marijuana

The State of Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has awarded a contract with a company that will track the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Florida-based BioTrackTHC received the contract after a request for proposals “for the Delaware Enterprise Consolidated Cannabis Control System, their designation for an integrated statewide seed-to-sale cannabis tracking and patient registry system.”

The system, according to a release is designed to “protect the people of Delaware by minimizing the risk of theft and diversion of marijuana to unregistered individuals,” and, “regulate the production and sale of medical grade marijuana to registered individuals.”

Medical marijuana production in Delaware is limited to the First State Compassion Center near Wilmington, which also has a dispensary.

The Compassion Center opened more than a year ago after lengthy delays that resulted from uncertainties about federal policy regarding marijuana.

The state has decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and legislation has been introduced that would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Dispensaries are also being set up in Kent and Sussex counties that will use medical marijuana from the Compassion Center.

“Our sincerest thanks to DHSS for choosing Team BioTrack,” said Patrick Vo, CEO of BioTrackTHC. “DHSS has been wonderful to work with throughout the contracting process, and we look forward to partnering with them to provide the tools and data they need to continue overseeing the industry and protecting their patients.”

Designated state officials will be able to view the Compassion Center data—including plantscountsand usable inventory, lab results, transportation, and point-of-sale data—to perform periodic audits and ensure compliance.

Additionally, the patient registry portion of the system will improve patient accessibility to the program by automating the patient application process and decreasing application processing times, the release stated.

BioTrackTHC currently has live seed-to-sale government traceability systems in Washington; New Mexico; Illinois; Hawaii; New York; and the city of Arcata, California.