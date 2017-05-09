Florida-based diner chain coming to Ogletown

The invasion of Florida casual dining chains is continuing in the Ogletown area.

Renovation works is now under way at the former Wawa store in the Omega Shopping Center.

“We are currently scheduled to open in early July and couldn’t be more excited to open our first Delaware location,” said Metro Diner Marketing Director Craft Bryant, iV.

The chain got its start in Jacksonville and has moved into franchising. Locations in the region include York and Bensalem, PA.

The Ogletown area is the home to large employers like Christiana Care, Sallie Mae and JPMorgan Chase. That has not been been lost on fast-growing restaurant chains.

Metro is capitalizing on the popularity of breakfast and diner fare in general. Offerings will include steak and eggs and waffles and chicken.

Hours of operation have not been announced. Delaware is not known for having a large number of diners with extended hours for shift workers, first responders and police.

The chain got a marketing boost by being featured by Food Network star Guy Fieri in his Diners, Drive Ins and Dives series.

Fieri’s series usually focuses on mom and pop restaurants or small chains.

The site for the future diner became available when Wawa moved up the road to a larger location with gas pumps.

Wawa visitors , when combined with hospital traffic and drive-up business at the adjacent Chick-fil-A led to heavy traffic in the area that has drawn complaints from neighbors and motorists who questioned the wisdom of putting the two busy businesses side by side.

Metro Diner will follow Miller’s Ale House, another Florida chain that has announced an early summer opening at the former Bugaboo Creek location across from the Christiana Hospital campus.

Miller’s will offer a budget-priced menu and 75 beer varieties.