Ferris Bueller’s Day off next ‘Movies on Tap’ offering

Premier Wine & Spirits will host the 13th Edition of the “Movies on Tap” event with Iron Hill Brewery, screening Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and benefiting The Pink Boot’s Society.

The event will take place Friday, May 12th at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (two screenings). Since April 2016, “Movies on Tap” has helped raise over $23,000 for local non-profit organizations.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with a local brewer; sample and learn about their beer; and then watch a classic film – all for a good cause.

Tickets cost $20 which includes beer samples, movie, and popcorn with 99 percent of proceeds benefiting the brewer’s charity of choice.

All Movies on Tap attendees are welcome to attend a post-event happy hour at Iron Hill immediately following the screenings.

Ticket Purchase Link: https://www.penncinema.com/moviesontap