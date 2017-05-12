Energize Delaware wins national Energy Star award

Energize Delaware, an initiative of the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility, was awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy’s 2017 Energy Star Excellence Award for Energy StarPromotion.

This award recognizes Energize Delaware’s work to educate customers about the Home Performance with the Energy Starprogram, which can help property owners improve comfort and indoor air quality while also reducing energy costs.

Energize Delaware customers who participate in the program can start saving immediately after free installation of simple energy-saving products like LED light bulbs and smart power strips.

Customers are encouraged to further improve the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes by making recommended upgrades, many of which qualify for rebates up to $7,825.

Since 2016, Energize Delaware has expanded its promotion of the Home Performance with the Energy Star program in several ways, including launching the Assisted Home Performance with the Energy Star program to reach income-eligible customers, conducting energy efficiency workshops throughout the state, creating an Ally Network for participating contractors, and marketing both programs across broadcast, print and digital outlets.

The marketing campaign delivered more than 5.5 million impressions and led to over 2,300 home audits.

“We’re proud that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy have recognized our efforts to help Delaware homeowners become more energy efficient,” said Tony DePrima, executive director of the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility. “We look forward to building on this success by expanding our programs to even more Delawareans in 2017.”