Durstein joins Marshall Dennehey

Benjamin K. Durstein has joined the Wilmington office of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin as an associate in the Workers’ Compensation Department.

He represents employers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators in defense of workers’ compensation claims before the Industrial Accident Board and Delaware courts.

Durstein earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Delaware in 2007 and received hisjuris doctorfrom Widener University School of Law in 2012.After law school, he was a judicial law clerk to James T. Vaughn, Jr., who was then President Judge of the Delaware Superior Court.

He is a member of the Delaware Claims Association, Delaware State Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Section and the Randy J. Holland Delaware Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court. He is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware.