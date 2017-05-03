DuPont will pump nearly $3 billion into pension plan

DuPont will pump nearly $3 billion into its defined benefit pension plan as it prepares for the merger with Dow and subsequent spin-offs of the combined company into three entities.

The company made the disclosure in a Securities and ExchangeCommission filing.

Earlier, DuPont had filed a nearly $2 billion debt offering for the defined benefit plans that make monthly payments to retirees.

In rating the debt offering, Moody’s posted a negative outlook, citing the uncertainties of the spin-off process and the financial strength of the company or companies that would be responsible for the debt.

For its part, DuPont has stated that the financial profiles of companies will be spun off in the merger would match the rather conservative financial structure of DuPont.

Retirees have expressed concern over the use of debt to finance pension liabilities. Companies and units of government typically do not have funds that match those liabilities.

DuPont earlier froze its pension plan as it converts over to a 401K that matches employee contributions.