DuPont artwork sale to benefit United Way coming on June 8

United Way of Delaware invites regional art enthusiasts to “own a piece of history” as it hosts a public sale of more than 400 works, made possible through a donation of art by DuPont, including pieces from the Hotel du Pont.

All proceeds will benefit United Way of Delaware, which supports dozens of nonprofits throughout the state.

The public sale will take place at the DuPont Country Club on Rockland Road in Wilmington on June 8, from 3-9 p.m.

Tickets are available atDEArtSale.evenbrite.com and at the door. A donation of $20 per ticket is requested. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available at the event. All works are cash, check, or credit card and carry, and will be sold as is.

Advertisement

Pieces in the sale include original oils, watercolors, mixed media as well as lithographs, prints and posters, many by local and regional talents including Layton, Grant, Whitman, Selby, Rhoads and others from the Brandywine School. Nearly all the pieces are framed. Works will be available in a wide range of prices.

“We’re thrilled and humbled that DuPont is sharing some of its art collection with United Way of Delaware, and we’re excited to be offering these works for sale,” said United Way of Delaware CEO Michelle Taylor. “This sale will keep the artwork in the community and generate funds that will change the trajectory for children and others in Delaware. We look forward to a wonderful event.”