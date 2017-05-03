Dover Motorsports reports seasonal quarterly loss
Dover Motorsports, Inc. extended the deadline for the sale of its track in the Nashville and announced earnings results for the first quarter.
The NASCAR track operator reports a loss in the first quarter due to the lack of events.
Operating and marketing expenses of $1,054,000 in the first quarter of 2017 decreased from $1,206,000 in the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to lower employee costs.
General and administrative expenses of $2,008,000 in the first quarter of 2017 were consistent with the $1,954,000 in the first quarter of 2016.
Costs to remove seats and related equipment at Dover International Speedway amounted to $286,000 in the first quarter. The project to remove seating got under way during the fourth quarter of 2016 at a total cost of $489,000.
Seating has been removed as NASCAR attendance remains well off the peak years of the early 2000s. Seating now totals 85,000.
Loss before income taxes was $4,108,000 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3,962,000 for the first quarter of 2016.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $2,405,000 compared with a loss of $2,343,000 in the first quarter of 2016.
At March 31, 2017, the Company’s total indebtedness was $6,360,000 compared with $7,580,000 at March 31, 2016.
The company entered into a definitive agreement to sell our Nashville Superspeedway facility along with some related equipment and other assets.A second amendment was signed on March 22,
A second amendment was signed on March 22, 2017 to extend the agreement. Closing is now anticipated during the third quarter of 2017.
Comments are closed.