Dollar General Literacy Foundation announces grants

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $20,000 in literacy grants to Delaware nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools.

These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of more than 850 statewide residents.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission ofServing Othersand it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

Statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded. Recipients of grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.Delaware recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online atwww.dgliteracy.org.

Advertisement

Latin American Community Center Corporation Wilmington NEW CASTLE $7,500.00 YMCA of Delaware Wilmington NEW CASTLE $1,500.00 Reading Assist Institute Wilmington NEW CASTLE $20,000.00 Lutheran Church of Our Savior Rehoboth Beach SUSSEX $5,000.00

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 18, 2017. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online atwww.dgliteracy.org.