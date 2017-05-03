Details offered on Siegfried Leadership Program

Students, parents, teachers, and local business leaders recently joinedRob Siegfried, CEO and founder of The Siegfried Group, LLP for a dinner at the Hilton Christiana to learn more about Siegfried Leadership Program and its upcoming events for students inDelawareand nearby counties.

Siegfried, based in Wilmington, is a national accounting and business services company.

During the course of the evening, Siegfried, a co-founder of the program, shared details about the conversation with his daughter that sparked the idea for Siegfried Leadership Program, reviewed highlights of the program’s first event inNovember 2016, and shed light on what participants could look forward to this year.

“Leadership is more than leading other people — it’s about leading yourself, which can be a challenging journey. That’s why you need to figure out what you believe in, what you’re passionate about, what you’re enthusiastic about, what you’re energized about,” Siegfried said. “And what I look forward to sharing with you at future events are ways you can put yourself in a position of strength so you have the freedom to pursue the things you want to pursue and create the future you want.”

Jasmyn Allen, a student at MOT Charter High School who participated in the first event, attended the dinner with her father, her principal, and several of her fellow students.

“I loved being at the event in November! The speakers talked about concepts I had never really thought about before,” she said. “It changed my mindset and the way I view my role in my future. I’m excited to attend more events like this because I want to see other people learn something like I did and feel inspired to do more for themselves and others.”

Elaine Elston, principal of MOT Charter High School, said she recognized Allen as someone who has experienced incremental changes during her high school career, rising above and unifying her fellow students. “I have a lot of faith in what kids can do, and I don’t think there are enough programs like this that also think kids can do great things.”

“That’s why the Siegfried Leadership Program is so great for students,” she continued. “With this program,Rob [Siegfried]is lifting the veil of mystery for these kids. To hear that if you focus on having the right mindset and then put in a rhythmic effort, you could really do anything is powerful. And to hear it from someone who isn’t your parent is even better. Rob’s giving them the information to help them see a successful future, and he’s also exposing them to new experiences that will build their leadership and business skills now.”