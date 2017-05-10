Delaware was robot hotspot before demise of auto industry

A Bloomberg report indicates that northern Delaware saw a high incidence of robot installation before the end of the state’s auto industry.

The report, which cited research from a Massachusetts institute of Technology and Boston University showed Wilmington with one of the largest increases in robots.

The story, which used an infographic map showed that much of the robot installation activity took place in Michigan, Ohio and other areas where the auto industry has a heavy presence.

Northern Delaware and adjacent Cecil County, MD were the only areas on the East Coast with a high robot installation rate. Areas around northern Delaware had a moderate increase in robots.

At the same time, robots were also widespread in Beaumont, Texas, an area with a large petrochemical presence.

The researchers cited the auto, chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the Wilmington area as heavy users of robots.

But while the results were released this year, the period of study ended in 2007. By 2009, the auto industry had exited Delaware.

To view the story and the map, click on the link below

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-more-robots-fewer-jobs/