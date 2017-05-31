Delaware College of Art and Design will again offer Pre-College program

High school students have the opportunity to attend a one-week intensive studio experience offered by the Delaware College of Art and Design’s 2017 Pre-College program in July.

Rising high school juniors and seniors will spend DCAD Pre-College Studio Week taking one drawing course and one elective course in animation, graphic design, illustration, interior design, painting or photography. All classes are taught by DCAD faculty members who, as practicing professional artists and designers themselves, are dedicated to helping students gain artistic confidence and produce work worthy of their college application portfolios.

Pre-college students will complete challenging assignments aimed at helping them stretch themselves as art and design students. Participants also will experience dorm living and campus life and curate the work they produce for a week-ending exhibition in DCAD’s Toni & Stuart B. Young Gallery.

Since the program’s inception, nearly 500 students have participated. For seven years straight, 100 percent of all students surveyed stated they would “recommend the program to a friend or teacher.”

Olivia Kwiatkowski graduated from DCAD as a member of the Class of 2017 with an associate’s degree in graphic design and will pursue a bachelor’s degree at Pratt Institute in New York City starting this fall. She attended Pre-College the summer before her senior year at Caravel Academy in Bear, DE.

“I attended DCAD’s Pre-College with the focus on improving my portfolio for my college applications,” Kwiatkowski recalled. “The drawing classes offered an unforgettable first experience drawing large-scale nudes; the lunches and the fun afternoon activities revealed a friendly, close community; and my graphic design elective gave me my first glimpse into what could be my future. In one week, Pre-College showed me the potential I had.”

The 2017 Pre-College Studio Week will run from July 17 to 21 at DCAD’s campus on Market Street in downtown Wilmington.

For more information about DCAD Pre-College Studio Week or to register by June 14, visit www.dcad.edu/yap or contact DCAD continuing education coordinator Mark Tajzler at 302-622-8000, ext. 123, or mtajzler@dcad.edu.