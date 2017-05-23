County Chamber move to city still scheduled for June 1

The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce is on schedule to relocate to 920 Justison Street at the Wilmington Riverfront

Chamber President Mark Kleinschmidt says, “The new location is meant to send a strong message about the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to the development of the city of Wilmington. It will not only enhance our ability to serve the 250 of our 1,200 members currently in the city, it will be an attractive location for our members to come for our various programs.”

The new space will be broken into three areas:

Chamber offices

Space for their small business incubator program, the Emerging Enterprise Center.

Shared space for a conference center, meeting rooms, event space and an open area for collaborative work. The collaborative workspace will serve as a clubhouse where their members and participants of the Emerging Enterprise Center will come and gather to do business and network.

Joe Fitzgerald, government relations specialist and long-timechamber member said “Dover is the seat of Government, Wilmington is our business and legal capital. The chamber is committed to working with the Purzycki administration and the business community to foster growth and prosperity in the business and legal capital of our state.”

The chamber will hold a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at “SummerFest Expo & Open House” July 25th at the new location, Dravo Plaza, 920 Justison Street. The event will include tabletop displays, door prizes, food truck vendors, games and other attractions. To register, log on towww.ncccc.com to register to attend.



The roots of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce can be traced back to 1922, when it was founded and incorporated as the Newark Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber expanded its territory in the early 1960s. By 1967, it was known as the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce and served businesses as far east of Newark as Prices Corner.

The chamber has grown from about 300 members in 1979 to more than 1,200 members. The organization is involved in government affairs, special events, providing emerging businesses with support and services, offering health and insurance benefits to our members, and overseeing programs for businesses of all sizes.