Claymont man accused of possessing moonshine still

A Claymont man was arrested after an advertisement was placed for a “moonshine still.”

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement reported it received information about a “moonshine still” for sale on the website Craigslist.

The ad described the still as capable of making moonshine, whiskey, bourbon, vodka, and gin.

According to agents, An undercover DATE agent made contact with the seller. Agents were able to identify the seller as Teddy Lundy of Sonia Court in the Claymont area.

Lundy offered to sell the still as well as provide extra items to manufacture alcoholic liquor. Possession of a still is unlawful in Delaware without a distilling license.

DATE agents obtained a search warrant for Lundy’s residence and undercover agents posing as buyers met with him at the residence. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

A large still was seized along with a drum of wort, a liquid extracted from the mash process during the distillation of liquor. A smaller still and several bags of grain and corn and other related items were also seized.

Lundy was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Still. He was later released pending a future court date.