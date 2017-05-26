Christopher of Long & Foster wins Mel Stout Ethics Award

Long & Foster Real Estate announced that RT Christopher, managing broker of the Greenville Sales office, has received the Mel Stout Ethics Award from the New Castle County Board of Realtors (NCCBOR).

The Mel Stout Ethics Award is given in memory of longtime friend of NCCBOR, Mel Stout. For 25 years, Stout taught the organization’s code of ethics class and was well known for practicing what he preached, keeping his promises and always doing the right thing. The award recognizes agents who are members of NCCBOR for upholding the same high level of ethical and moral standards that Stout lived his life by. In addition to being presented with the award at the NCCBOR’s annual awards event, a donation will be made in Christopher’s honor to the Delaware Housing Opportunity Fund.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen to receive this award,” Christopher said. “I love the work I do helping people find their homes and agents build their careers, and I’m a firm believer that it should be done with utmost integrity. Working with Long & Foster makes that easy to do, as it’s a value the company places high value on.”

“Long & Foster is proud that the New Castle County Board of Realtors has recognized RT’s commitment to professionalism, to the industry and to the community,” said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “He is a dedicated leader at his office and within our company, and his unwavering belief in adhering to high standards in his work is simply the way that RT has always done business. I’m pleased to offer our congratulations to him in earning this award.”

Christopher has more than 24 years of experience as a successful manager, a real estate agent and an active member of the community.

In addition to Christopher’s involvement in the real estate industry, he’s an active volunteer in the community. Over the years, he has volunteered at Children’s Beach House in Lewes and St. Patrick’s Center in Wilmington. Christopher has also supported the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.

A Delaware native, Christopher grew up in the real estate business, working with his father and sisters.