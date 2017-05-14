Christiana Care named leader Healthcare Equality

Christiana Care Health System’sChristiana and Wilmington hospitals have both been designated a 2017 “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality,” receiving a perfect score on the nationalHealthcare Equality Index(HEI) from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational branch of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

It is the sixth consecutive year Christiana Care’s hospitals have received the honor. This year, Christiana and Wilmington hospitals wereamong a select group of 302 health care facilities in the nation – andthe only two hospitals in Delaware – to earn “leader” status.

For 2017,the 10th edition of the HEIimplemented new criteria that raised the bar on what it takes to earn HRC’s “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” designation.

Among the achievements that helped earn 2017 “leader” status:

Provided transgender health benefits to employees and their dependents. Christiana Care is the only health system in Delaware to do so.

Added the web page “LGBTQ Health Initiatives ” toorgso the LGBTQ community can readily find information about LGBTQ services at Christiana Care and in the community, and to locate LGBTQ-friendly health care providers, as well as other useful resources.

Created "Transgender Care Guidelines and Resources" best practice tips and guidelines document to help clinicians, providers and other staff to provide respectful care to transgender patients and their families.

Produced anIt Gets Bettervideo as a community outreach tool to help prevent suicide for at-risk LGBTQ adolescents and young adults.

In 2015, the health system formed an LGBTQ Patient-Family Advisory Group.

The HRC Foundation works to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.