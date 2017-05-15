Carney nominates Traynor to Supreme Court

Gov. John Carney on Monday announced his nomination to appoint Gary F. Traynor to serve as a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court.

The Delaware Senate must approve Governor Carney’s nomination.

“Gary is one of Delaware’s sharpest legal minds, and has a diverse legal background that will serve him well as a Justice on Delaware’s highest court,” said Carney. “I am convinced that Gary has the judgment and thoughtfulness necessary to serve on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to the Delaware Senate considering his nomination.”

Traynor practiced law at Prickett, Jones & Elliot in Wilmington from 1990 to 2014 and served as the firm’s Managing Director from 2005 to 2007.

From 1990 to 2000, he engaged in a general litigation practice that included criminal defense, personal injury litigation, and domestic relations disputes. From 2000 to 2014, his practice focused on litigation involving complex corporate and commercial matters.

Since January 2015, Traynor has served as an Assistant Public Defender, representing indigent Delawareans accused of felony-level crimes. He holds an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree at the Delaware Law School at Widener University.

Traynor would replace Justice Randy J. Holland on the Delaware Supreme Court.