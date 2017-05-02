Business people: May 2, 2017

Global Delaware welcomed Miguel de Regil as the State’s new trade representative for Mexico.

de Regil brings more than four decades of international trade experience to the position, with extensive knowledge of consumer and industrial markets throughout Latin America.

He earned his MBA from the University of the Americas in Mexico City and has a successful career in marketing and business development in the region. He has years of hands-on experience in marketing, field sales and management in Mexico and the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America. This experience, coupled with his extensive network, makes him an ideal liaison to assist Delaware companies identify opportunities and provide support in the region.

M&T Bank Promotions

Mark Hutton has been promoted to group vice president and senior group manager for M&T Bank. Hutton leads M&T’s commercial banking business in the Delaware Region, comprising the State of Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Hutton has been with the bank for nine years and previously served as administrative vice president. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Salisbury University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Delaware.

He serves as a board member for the American Red Cross, St. John the Beloved Carnival, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County, and Open Bracket Delaware. He is an advisory board member for the Delaware State University College of Business and is a finance committee member of the Delaware Community Foundation.

Christopher Nichols has been promoted to group vice president and market manager for M&T Bank. Nichols is responsible for 92 M&T branches in Southern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Nichols has been with the bank for nine years and previously served as Administrative Vice President. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Niagara University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University of Maryland.

He serves as a board member for the University of Delaware Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship and as a board member for the Ataxia Advisory Board of the Johns Hopkins Movement Disorders Center.

Berkshire Hathaway addition

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center, welcomed Chelle Bachman as a sales associate. Bachman, ePro, has been licensed since 2005. Bachman serves New Castle and Cecil Counties.