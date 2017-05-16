Business people: May 16, 2017

Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS Company, announced the promotion

of three members of the senior leadership team. Gerald T. Doherty has been promoted to president; Andrew DiSabatino III has been promoted to vice president; and Christian McCone has been promoted to operations manager.

Doherty, LEED AP, takes over the role of president from Brian

DiSabatino, who will be focusing on his role as CEO. As has been the tradition at EDiS, Doherty will remain an operations manager in addition to taking on his new responsibilities which will include managing the operation of EDiS’ core business. He joined EDiS in 1990 in the estimating department, serving as chief estimator before moving on to become vice president for operations, and most recently senior vice president for operations.

As vice president,Andrew DiSabatino III, LEED AP, joins the EDiS operations

team as the head of the project engineer (PE) program, and will work to maximize the impact that the PEs have on projects and in serving their clients. He will maintain project management responsibilities for a few of his long-time clients as well. He joined EDiS in 2005, and has served as both an estimator and a project manager.

McCone, PE, PMP, LEED Green Associate, will be transitioning into

the operations manager role as he continues to manage projects for long-time clients including POLYTECH School District and New Castle County. He joined EDiS in 2001 as a project manager after having served as a resident engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Dover Air Force Base. He also served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Landmark Science & Engineering staffer to chair committee

The board of directors of Landmark Science & Engineering announced the recognition received by a member of its engineering staff, project engineer Dakota Laidman, E.I., who has been asked to Chair the Education/Public Relations Committee for ACEC Delaware, the local chapter of American Council of Engineering Companies.

As Committee Chair, Laidman will lead the committee that selects two scholarship winners annually for ACEC Delaware’s scholarships awarded in May and hosts other events that serve to introduce ACEC Delaware to more people. The committee hosted their first Engineering Career Fair at the University of Delaware in November, and it was such a success, they plan to continue it annually.

Dakota Laidman, E.I., earned a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering degree, with a concentration in water resources and water quality and a minor in civil engineering at the University of Delaware. She has worked at Landmark for over four years, performing civil engineering for land development projects involving site design, storm-water management, water resources and environmental sciences.

Urban Engineers manager honored

Urban Engineers announced that Robert B. Snowden, PE, has been inducted into the American Society of Highway Engineers First State Section’s (ASHE First State) Highway Hall of Fame. Snowden, who serves as a senior project manager at Urban, was honored at the ASHE First State 2017 Awards Dinner. Governor John C. Carney signed a proclamation naming all of this year’s inductees.

Inductees of the Highway Hall of Fame are selected based on the recognition of their outstanding contributions to the highway industry. Snowden, a professional engineer and attorney, began his career upon graduation from the University of Delaware at the Delaware Department of Transportation. After one year in highway design, he began working in construction, progressing his career up to area engineer. Subsequently he joined Urban Engineers, working as a construction engineer on the construction of I-476 (the “Blue Route”). Following the Blue Route assignment, he served as resident engineer on several Walt Whitman Bridge corridor projects in Philadelphia. He earned a juris doctorate from the Widener University School of Law in 1997, and subsequently practiced law in New Jersey. He then worked for four years as a project manager for Greggo & Ferrara, and returned to Urban in 2008. He now manages construction inspection agreements in Delaware and Maryland, while providing litigation support and expert witness services.

Oravitz moves to new post

Jerry Oravitz, a staple with the University of Delaware athletics program over the last 21 years in the areas of operations and administration, including the last 14 seasons in daily football operations, will start the position of Associate Director of Athletics for Major Gifts.

Oravitz, who joined the UD staff in 1997, will work closely with student-athlete alumni as a part of the fundraising team led by Senior Associate Athletic Director Jordan Skolnick. He stared this new position May 15.

He will be responsible for major gift fundraising for the UD Intercollegiate Athletics Program with major emphasis of the position being the solicitation of gifts from former student-athletes.

Carl Kotz who came to Delaware from the University of Richmond has been promoted to director of football operations and will take over Oravitz’ responsibilities with day-to-day operations of the football office and coordination of team travel. He will also work closely with recruiting coordinator Bill Polin on all recruiting efforts.

Widener University names provost

Widener University President Dr. Julie E. Wollman announced the appointment of Dr. Dale Scalise-Smith as the next provost of the university.

Scalise-Smith, who currently serves as dean of the College of Health Professions at Northern Kentucky University, will begin her new position in August. As provost, Scalise-Smith will be the chief academic officer across the university, which encompasses programs on themain campusin Chester, Pa.,Commonwealth Law Schoolin Harrisburg, Pa., andDelaware Law Schoolin Wilmington, Del. She will be a central figure in implementing the university’s strategic plan, and play a key role in Widener’s continued evolution as a vibrant, thriving university that delivers high-quality academic programs across a diverse range of fields and platforms.

Scalise-Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University, a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Utica College.

Her appointment fills the vacancy created by the departure of Dr. Stephen Wilhite, who announced in February he would step down as provost to return to the faculty.

Community Service Building manager

Jerry A. Bilton, Executive Director of the Community Service Building announced the appointment of Matthew Sandlin as operations manager.

Sandlin has extensive training and experience in all aspects of building operations.He was previously employed by the Grand Opera House for five years in a similar capacity.

Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau director honored

Jessica Bittmann, Director of Sales at the Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau wins MPI Philadelphia Chapter’sSupplierof the Year.This award is presented annually to a supplier member in each chapter of MPI (Meeting Professionals International) in recognition of outstanding chapter and industry contributions, leadership, community involvement, and professionalism.

Shore United Bank promotions

Shore United Bank announced that Matthew Rice, has joined the company as the Assistant Vice President Branch Manager at our Milford office and Gail Foltz, has joined the company as a Commercial Banker.

Rice will be responsible for managing the team and expanding our customer footprint in Milford.

Prior to joining Shore United Bank, Rice worked at PNC, as the Assistant Branch Manager in Lewes.Rice has 13 years of retail banking experience helping personal and business clients with their banking needs.

Foltz will be responsible for growing Shore United Bank’s commercial loan portfolioat their new Loan Production Office located in Ocean City, Maryland.

She is a graduate of the Wilmington University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. She is also a graduate of the Maryland Banking School.

Prior to joining Shore United Bank, Foltz worked at PNC, as a Commercial Relationship Manager where she managed a successful commercial loan portfolio and identified new business opportunities throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.