Board of Trade has website, but no start-up date

The Delaware Board of Trade has added a website.

However, there is no word on when the stock exchange will go into operation. The board has an office in the Hercules Building in downtown Wilmington.

The website features information on the principals of what has been described in some quarters as a penny stock exchange. CEO is John Wallace who founded the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.

The site also contains a press release on an investment of an investment of an unspecified sum in the board of trade.

The Board of Trade received a $3 million loan from New Castle County that is secured by software to be used in the venture.

The loan, made under County Executive Thomas Gordon, generated a great dealcontroversy, in part because proceeds came out of a fund bequeathed to the county.

County officials said interest generated by the loan would exceed the amount of return the fund would receive if invested elsewhere. Critics claimed the loan was not adequately secured.

The opening of the board of trade has been pushed back since the loan was granted.