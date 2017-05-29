Bethany Beach firm wins architecture honor

The Bobb Residence in Bethany Beach, designed by Scott Edmonston, AIA of SEA Studio Architects was the recipient of a 2016 Citation Award for design excellence by the Delaware chapter of the America Institute of Architects (AIA).

Tim and Tyler Tribbitt of Hugh H. Hickman Builders were also in attendance to accept the award.

The biannual award acknowledges projects that clearly demonstrate a level of design that exemplifies superior achievements, a release stated. An award- winning project demonstrates a high level of design resolution and/or advances the contemporary understanding of design by proposing a new approach to the development of architectural form.

In honoring the house, the independent, five-member jury noted the project’s “straightforward solution to a complex (and large) problem, the simple, consistent detailing throughout and the careful, considerate architectural design.” They celebrated the home’s “contemporary, minimalist detailing and beautiful craftsmanship.”

SEA Studio Architects is based in Bethany Beach.