Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach ranked No. 1 in power broker list

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach has been ranked as the largest total home services affiliate of the HomeServices of America, Inc. network for combined real estate and financial services in RISMedia’s Top 500 Power Brokers Report.

Brokers were ranked by transaction and sales volume in this 29th annual survey. “We are proud to be recognized among the leading national brokerages and believe that this is a testament to all of our dedicated sales associates and employees,” said CEO Lawrence Flick.

“The firms represented are the nation’s most elite brokerage firms serving literally millions of consumers with their real estate needs,” adds John Featherstone, RISMedia CEO. “Being included in the Power Broker Report validates a firm’s reputation as a trusted resource for today’s home buyers and sellers.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second largest provider of total home services. The company has more than 4,500 sales associates in over 65 sales offices across theregion.

Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides mortgage financing and title, property and casualty insurance. BHHS Fox & Roach is the #1 broker in the nationwide BHHS network of 1,400 broker affiliates.