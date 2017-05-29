Benton law office opens in Dover

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined Benton Law, P.A. for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate their grand opening early this month.

Attorney Arlene M. Benton has opened her own law firm to house her practice of 18 years. The practice focuses on commercial and residential real estate, business law and other contract-based legal matters.

Benton is a Dover native. Her father taught English at Dover High School for 25 years. She is a 1990 graduate of Dover High School, a 1994 graduate of the University of Delaware and a 1997 graduate of Widener University School of Law.

She is frequently asked to speak at homebuyer and business seminars and enjoys volunteering her time for her community.

Advertisement

Benton and her husband Benjhe Benton reside in Dover, with their two sons