Beebe Auxiliary presents $312,000 check for building expansion

The Beebe Auxiliary pledged a five-year commitment of $1.8 million to the Beebe Building Expansion Plan, starting with this year’s check of $312,000, the largest single year gift ever.

The expansion will allow Beebe Healthcare to better serve the needs of the community, a release stated,

“With 224 members in the Auxiliary, this year alone they have contributed more than 29,000+ volunteer hours,” stated Nancy Tartaglione, auxiliary president. “Thanks to all of our volunteers and the Beebe community who participate in these activities, our annual gifts to the hospital in the proudly provided funding for the new Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, the Interfaith Chapel, the Beebe Healthcare Campus in Georgetown, two hyperbaric chambers, new navigational bronchoscopy unit and a new electrophysiology lab.”

Each year at the luncheon, the auxiliary recognizes individuals who have given great support to Beebe and to the Auxiliary.

This year the Auxiliary recognized Richard Derrickson and Sabrina Hill of Midway Realty, in addition to Linda Yekenchik for contributions and skills supporting the auxiliary’s mission.

The auxiliary oversees a wide range of activities, including The Craft Group, The Gift Shop, The Thrift Shop, The Information Desks, Employee Sales, The Annual Plant Sale and Family Fun Fest, Auxiliary Board and the Hospitality Committee.

“I want to thank the members of the Auxiliary. As a fellow Beebe volunteer, I take such pride in what has been created here. We appreciate everything you do, and the remarkable growth reflected in the many areas,” said William Lee, chair of the Beebe Board of Directors.