Bank of America to lease nearly 40,000 sq. ft. in Little Falls area

EDis Company announced the groundbreaking of anew office building, the Bank of America Greenville Financial Center.

Situated on the corner of Route 41 and Centerville Road, EDiS Company is operating as the design/builder for their client, Centerville Road, LLC and their tenant, Bank of America.

The building contains 60,000 square feet of rentable space. Bank of America will occupy two-thirds of the building. The building is in the Little Falls area, which has emerged as a popular corporate destination.

Corporation Services Co., a fast-growing provider of corporate services, is consolidating operations at a new headquarters and an adjacent building in the area. A long-time employer in the area is medical technology company Agilent.

Bank of American earlier announced plans to consolidate downtown Wilmington operations in one building.

This Class A property will complement the Artisans’ Bank building, also constructed by EDiS, that sits on the adjoining property.

Both the Bank of America Greenville Financial Center and the Artisans’ Bank headquarters facility were designed by Buck Simpers of BSA+A Architects. According to EDiS Company CEO Brian DiSabatino, “This is undoubtedly the best corner in the county, and we are excited that it is now a financial services hub for the Greenville, Hockessin, and Chester County corridor.”

According to DiSabatino, groundbreaking is expected in May with occupancy in early to mid-2018. Financing is being provided by WSFS, civil engineering by Landmark Engineering, and mechanical/electrical engineering by Blake & Vaughn Engineers. The superstructure of the facility is provided by Butler Manufacturing Company.

EDiS Company is a 109-year old construction and development business with seven divisions providing a range of solutions from planning and development to construction to facilities management. The company is headquartered in Wilmington and has offices in Lewes and Malvern, PA.