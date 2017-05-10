Back to Basics, nonprofit promote literacy at Point to Point

Back to Basics Learning Dynamics Inc., Wilmington, had another successful event at the Winterthur Point-to-Point.

The tutoring service again offered the Kids’ Fun Hunt.

The event shares information about a longtime partnership with Success Won’t Wait, a Delaware-based literacy was non-profit.

Hundreds of new children’s books are given away at the event at the event every year.

Despite the rain, volunteers gave away over 600 children’s booksand made dozens of contacts for upcoming events and book donations.

To learn more about Back to Basics Learning Dynamics and its community initiatives,click here. To learn more about Success Wait’s literacy projects, how to donate books in Delaware,click here.

Back to Basics offers 1-on-1 tutoring in 60+ subjects, professional development, translating and interpreting in 21 languages, speech therapy, occupational therapy and other areas.

Back to Basics Private School is Delaware’s only Department of Education approved 1-on-1 Private School for K-12.