Australian retailer Cotton On opens store in Christiana Mall

Australian fashion brand Cotton On has opened a store in Christiana Mall. It’s the first location in Delaware for Cotton On.

Born in 1991, Cotton On delivers on-trend basics and fast, fun fashion, exporting casual Australian style worldwide, according to a release.

Cotton On’s product range includes womenswear, menswear, and accessories.

The new location has more than 4,900 square feet and was designed entirely by Cotton On’s in-house team.

“As a global retailer, we want to remain authentic to our heritage in our store designs,” said Abdoulaye Diaw, country brand manager. “We look forward to opening in this new region and providing our customers a destination for on-trend pieces, quality basics, and a world-class shopping experience.”

Cotton On opened its first US store in Santa Ana in 2009 and has since opened over 100 stores in the U.S.

Since opening their first store in 1991 in Australia, Cotton On Group has grown to more than 1,400 stores across 18 countries.