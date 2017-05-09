AT&T touts $50 million investment in Delaware network

AT&T invested nearly $50 million in itsDelawarewireless and wired networks during 2014-2016.

Thes investments involved upgrades in speedand coverage for residents,businesses and first responders.

In 2016 alone AT&T made 163 wireless network upgrades in Delaware.

“We’re investing in our network to give businesses, residents and visitors to the First State a first rate mobile Internet experience,” said Denis Dunn, president of AT&T Delaware. “Our investment in Delaware will also help pave the path to 5G mobile services in the years ahead. We’ll continue to work with state leaders on policies that will further prepare for the 5G future.”

The AT&T LTE network covers nearly 400 million people in North America.

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network.

The network will be dedicated to America’s police, firefighters, EMS personnel and other first responders when they need it. Should Delaware opt-in to the FirstNet network, AT&T will build on current and planned investments.

AT&T has a national Wi-Fi network with more than 40,000 AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots at popular restaurants, hotels, bookstores and retailers. AT&T offers Wi-Fi at more than 1 million locations around the world.

AT&T is believed to rank second to Verizon in its wireless customer base. AT&T grew in Delaware through the acquisition of the successor to Comcast’s wireless business.