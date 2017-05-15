AstraZeneca’s stock price up sharply after positive results for lung, bladder cancer drug

AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm reported positive results when using Imfinzifor the Phase III PACIFIC trial for some patients with Phase III lung cancer.

The trial will also evaluate overall survival, which will be assessed in due course as specified by the protocol. AstraZeneca plans to submit the initial results from the PACIFIC trial for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.

AstraZeneca shares were up 9 percent on the news late last week. The company employs about 1,500 in Delaware.

Sean Bohen, executive vice president, Global Medicines Development and chief medical officer at AstraZeneca, said:“These are highly encouraging results for patients with locally-advanced lung cancer for whom surgery is not an option. We look forward to working with regulatory authorities around the world to bring Imfinzi to lung cancer patients as soon as possible. Alongside this, we continue to explore Imfinzi’s full potential as monotherapy as well as in combination with tremelimumab and other medicines in areas of continued unmet need across multiple types of cancer.”

Stage III lung cancer is estimated to affect around 100,000 patients in the G7 countries in 2016.

About half of these patients have tumors that are unresectable. The prognosis remains poor and long-term survival rates are low.

AstraZeneca recently received accelerated approval from the FDA for Imfinzi in previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer.