Annual Dover Days Festival coming on Friday and Saturday

The 84thAnnual Dover Days Festival presented by WSFS Bank, which will take place Friday, May 5thand Saturday, May 6th.

This year’s festival is the kick-off of Dover’s 300thbirthday. Dover Days Festival is a free-admission festival that features more than 100 events scheduled for Friday and Saturday for people of all ages, throughout historic downtown district.

The festival is produced each year by Kent County Tourism Corporation.

In honor of Dover’s 300thBirthday, there will be new special programs and re-enactments that will showcase Dover’s history.

Starting Saturday, visitors can take a step back into time with “Passports Through Time”: a series of theatrical scenes depicting the important moments in Dover’s history.

Visitors start at the John Bell House and will be issued a passport to help them mark their journey as they discover the history of Dover over the past 300 years.

The Old State House is celebrating Dover’s 300thBirthday with a historic theater presentation examining William Penn’s conflict with Lord Baltimore.

