Allen Harim’s solar panel savings will help provide scholarships

A six-acre field of solar panels is now providing power to Allen Harim’s poultry processing plant in Harbeson, with the company pledging to use some of the savings to create an endowed scholarship fund.

The 1.57 megawatt, multi-million dollar solar project features 4,992 solar panels, and is projected to generate 2.3 million kilowattshours of power each year, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1,616 metric tons every year.

The project was developed by Alternative Energy Development Group from Berwyn, PA, and is owned and operated by Onyx Renewable Partners. Allen Harim has agreed to purchase all of the power produced from the project under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The solar site is interconnected to the Delmarva Power grid.

“Some people seem to think we have to choose between having a cleaner, stronger environment and having a robust economy. I disagree. It is possible to pursue policies that protect our environment and public health, while creating jobs and growing our economy,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. “By pursuing clean and green energy, businesses like Allen Harim can reduce energy costs and be more competitive. I’m also so very pleased that Allen Harim will reinvest in its employees by using some of the savings toward college scholarships. That’s a true commitment to our local community.”

At a ribbon cutting on Monday, Chris Fraga, CEO of Alternative Energy Development Group, presented a check for $10,000 through the company’s Watts for Wishes charitable giving program to establish the Allen Harim Legacy Scholarship fund. Allen Harim will provide a $10,000 matching gift, and set up an endowed fund through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

The Allen Harim Legacy Scholarship will provide $2,500 scholarships for children of employees and growers to attend college or trade schools. The company plans to use the savings from the solar project to grow the endowed fund to provide up to five scholarships a year. The deadline for application this year will be June 2.