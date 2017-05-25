$900 million in improvements slated for Philly airport

The City of Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation, American Airlines and other carriers operating at Philadelphia International Airport have reached agreement on a nearly $900 million improvement plan.

The projects include $396 million in maintenance and repairs to the airfield and terminals while laying the groundwork for future development.

The projects, will be managed and delivered over the next five to seven years by the Division of Aviation and American Airlines.

The on-going projects will generate almost $4 billion in regional economic impact over a five-year period, which equates to approximately 5,100 on-going jobs over the same five-year period, according to a release.

While the bulk of the new projects will improve PHL’s airfield and terminals, Philadelphia Northeast Airport (PNE), which serves private and corporate aircraft rather than commercial carriers, will receive $26 million in taxiway and runway rehabilitation and facility upgrades.

“We appreciate the significant support of American Airlines and all our airline partners as we work together to give our passengers an excellent traveling experience,” said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. “We want our passengers to know that when they choose PHL today, they will receive efficient and comfortable service. As we grow in the future, it will only get better. Also, the direct and indirect jobs created by these projects will help keep the Philadelphia region thriving.”

“It is worth noting that these investments are not funded by taxpayer dollars. Instead, they are an investment in the region by the 15 airlines that serve the airport,” said American Managing Director Government and Airport Affairs Rhett Workman. “None of the airlines serving PHL are Pennsylvania- based companies, so this truly reflects wide recognition by out of state companies that the airport and the region it serves are a great investment.”