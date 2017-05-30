Governor signs bills that aim to fight addiction crisis

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed into lawSenate Bill 41,House Bill 91, andHouse Bill 100, a package of legislation aimed at dealing with the state’s addiction crisis.

Governor Carney signed the legislation during a ceremony that included remarks from Attorney General Matt Denn, members of the General Assembly, and Delaware advocates for improved access to substance abuse treatment – including families who have lost loved ones to Delaware’s opioid epidemic.

“Far too many Delawareans, and Delaware families, have been affected by this crisis,” said Carney. “These new laws represent a significant step forward in our efforts to combat Delaware’s addiction epidemic. To the Delaware families who have lost loved ones to addiction, and who are now fighting to prevent others from experiencing the same fate, your work is nothing short of inspiring. To the Delawareans who are using your own experience with substance abuse to help others, know that you are making a difference. We will continue to follow your lead. Thank you to Attorney General Denn and members of the General Assembly for your continued urgency on this issue.”

“I truly feel that every life matters,” saidMaryBeth Cichocki, who lost her son to opioid addiction, and advocated for the new laws. “We are all one injury or surgery away from the disease that continues to take the lives of those we love. As long as I breathe, Matt will continue to live.”

The package will: