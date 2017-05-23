HSBC to close New Castle site, cut 450 jobs

HSBC will shuffle off to Buffalo with the closing of its New Castle site.

The job reductions will begin in 2018.

“This is difficult news for the nearly 500 Delawareans and their families who work for HSBC, as well as for Wilmington and our state,” Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester stated. “In the coming days, we will do everything we can, along with the Delaware Department of Labor, to help these valuable skilled employees find employment. Delaware remains an outstanding place to do business with a world-class talent pool. We look forward to working with Governor Carney and channeling our energy into positive job growth.”

Gov. John Carney offered the following statement:

“This is a disappointing and difficult decision, especially for the more than 400 Delaware workers who are affected, and for their families. We understand that HSBC has made a business decision to consolidate operations, but these are skilled workers in a high-growth industry in our state. We’re especially disappointed because we were not offered an opportunity to compete for these jobs. We will do our best to make sure that Delaware’s workers who are affected by this decision are connected with the resources they need to successfully land on their feet.”

The Buffalo News reported that 450 jobs in Delaware would be eliminated, with many positions transferred to Chicago and Buffalo, the U.S. headquarters of the multi-national bank.

The jobs, while amounting to a tiny percentage of total banking employment in the state is nonetheless bad news in an industry that remained stable in the recession and even added jobs during the recovery.

Of late, the key sector of the economy has seen job losses as Delaware’s unemployment rate moved above the national average in April.

HSBC, formerly Marine Midland, was one of the early banks to come into Delaware as the Financial Center Development Act brought banks and jobs to the state in the 1980s.

However, the bank pulled back on earlier expansion plans years later, a move that led to a glut of office space for a time in downtown Wilmington.