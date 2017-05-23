AstraZeneca announcedpromising cardiac results from alate stage trial of a diabetes drug.

. The trial compared the effect of once-weekly Bydureon (exenatide extended-release) versus placebo, when added to usual type-2 diabetes care, on the risk of various heart problems.

Elisabeth Björk, vice president, head of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, global medicines development, AstraZeneca, said: “These top-line results from the EXSCEL trial provide robust evidence of the cardiovascular safety profile of Bydureon across a wide range of patients with type-2 diabetes. Furthermore, the trial design and broad inclusion criteria of EXSCEL offer physicians relevant data applicable to clinical practice.”

A full evaluation of the EXSCEL data is ongoing.