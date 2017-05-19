Bojangles’ seeks franchise operators in Delaware

Bojangles’, Inc islooking for businesspeople and experienced multi-unit franchise owners to grow the brand in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“While Bojangles’ has incredible brand familiarity throughout the Southeast, we find that more and more people across the Mid-Atlantic crave our great tasting, freshly-made food,” said Randy Icard, Bojangles’ vice president of franchise development. “As we plan our next growth phase, we look forward to beginning our search for enthusiastic potential franchisees to lead Bojangles’ expansion into Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”

Such announcements are commonplace by restaurant chains and sometimes take years to become a reality. Operators are often stymied in Delaware by zoning codes and high land prices.

However, the company has alreadysigned development agreements to grow the brand in markets such as Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay area, Washington, D.C. and the Lehigh Valley region in Pennsylvania. A Bojangle’s restaurant operates in Reading, PA.

Bojangles focuseson all-day breakfast, with fresh biscuits. The company’s menu includes never frozen, hand-breaded chicken; salads; sandwiches and ice tea.

The company also features light Cajun seasoning, a contrast to the more spicybone-in chicken offerings of Popeyes.

Bojangles has also rolled out a new restaurant design. The previous design was sometimes be mistaken for the look of other chain restaurants.

Bojangle’s became a publicly traded company in 2015 after being under the ownership of a number of firms. The company has about 600 restaurants, primarily in the south.

Further information is available atBojangles.com/Franchising.