Big Chill at Seashore State Park previewed prior to opening

The Big Chill Beach Club was previewed this week at Delaware Seashore State Park.

During an event this week the Delaware Tourism Office (Visit Delaware) also unveiled 50 new beach umbrellas that will be available for rent at the park.

he Big Chill is a full-service restaurant and bar built atop the park’s existing bathhouse. The establishment hopes to open on Memorial Day weekend.

“Delaware’s beaches and state parks attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to our state, are key drivers of our $3.1 billion tourism industry and improve the quality of life for all Delawareans,” said Gov.John Carney. “Through the dedicated and effective work of the Delaware Tourism Office and Delaware State Parks, we continue to position Delaware as a leading vacation destination, and attract even more visitors and growth to our great state.”

The umbrellas carry the Visit Delaware logo and website, as well as the Delaware State Parks’ logo.

“We’ve had so much success with our Endless Discoveries branding since it was introduced in 2015 – including it being ranked one of the top two statewide tourism efforts in the country,” said Linda Parkowski, Delaware tourism director. “These umbrellas are a strong addition to the campaign, which also grew with a new travel guide, a new television commercial and new print/online advertising this year.”

La Vida Hospitality Group previewed the new Big Chill Beach Club. The addition to the state park features 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, Indian River Inlet and Indian River Bay from its large rooftop deck. It has a large, beach-themed “umbrella room,” fire pit, game area that create a family atmosphere for visitors, a release stated.

Big Chill is one of the largest public/private partnerships and capital investments in state parks history, totaling more than $1 million.

“By increasing the park’s visibility and providing new services and conveniences, DNREC’s Delaware State Parks, the Delaware Tourism Office and La Vida Hospitality Group are helping to ensure visitors to the beaches keep returning year after year,” said DNREC Sec. Shawn M. Garvin. “Delaware’s state park beaches are world-class. And the partnerships we celebrate today will help beachgoers experience the extraordinary beauty to be discovered at Delaware Seashore State Park.”

“We are so excited to be opening and providing a new layer of fun to the experience of coming to Delaware Seashore State Park,” said Josh Grapski, managing partner at La Vida, which owns other beach area restaurants including Fork & Flask at Nage and Crooked Hammock Brewery and provides the food for Lefty’s Alleys and Eats. “This unique venue with its incredible views will be a wonderful amenity for the park.”

“These partnerships are a clear example of why our state parks received the 2015/16 National Gold Medal Award for the best-managed park system in the country,” said Ray Bivens, Delaware State Parks director. “They’re providing innovative experiences for our visitors and showing, once again, how DNREC’s Delaware State Parks keeps its eye on the future.”